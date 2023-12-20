HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 436.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of URA stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

