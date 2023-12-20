Head-To-Head Analysis: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eventbrite and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.99%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $20.82, indicating a potential upside of 36.54%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Bumble.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $260.93 million 3.20 -$55.38 million ($0.22) -37.73 Bumble $903.50 million 2.31 -$79.75 million ($0.69) -22.10

This table compares Eventbrite and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eventbrite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bumble. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -6.95% -12.53% -2.31% Bumble -8.70% 1.78% 1.18%

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

