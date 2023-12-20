Head to Head Analysis: DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) versus Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Petros Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Petros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.90%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -181.87% -97.67% -38.90% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -41.01% -38.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.99 million 0.47 -$20.04 million N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.68 million ($0.62) -4.50

DiaMedica Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, PreBoost, VenoSeal, penile injections, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases. It is also developing DM300 that is in preclinical stage of development for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

