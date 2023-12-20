Head-To-Head Survey: Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Warby Parker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Warby Parker has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $598.11 million 2.04 -$110.39 million ($0.56) -22.23 Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Warby Parker and Strategic Global Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Strategic Global Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warby Parker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Warby Parker and Strategic Global Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 5 4 0 2.44 Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warby Parker currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and Strategic Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -9.84% -17.09% -8.99% Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

