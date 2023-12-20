Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.

Heineken Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HKHHF stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. Heineken has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $97.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

