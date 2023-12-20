Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.
Heineken Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of HKHHF stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. Heineken has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $97.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32.
Heineken Company Profile
