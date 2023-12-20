Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HMN opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.33. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

In related news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $103,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

