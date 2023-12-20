HP (NYSE:HPQ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,997,861 shares of company stock worth $234,132,521. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in HP by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in HP by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

