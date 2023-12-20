HSBC Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Equities research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.93.

NYSE DPZ opened at $406.57 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

