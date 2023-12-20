Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $30,172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

