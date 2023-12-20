Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

