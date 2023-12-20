Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $221.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

View Our Latest Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.