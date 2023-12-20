Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

