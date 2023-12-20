Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXH. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

