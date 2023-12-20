Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $247.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

