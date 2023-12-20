Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $558.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.81.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.