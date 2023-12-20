Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,280,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after buying an additional 248,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after buying an additional 264,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 324,359 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

