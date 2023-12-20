Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Endava by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $298,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 159,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of Endava stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

