ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Theresa Wingrove Sells 117,445 Shares

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Theresa Wingrove also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,642,591.25.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22.
- On Monday, October 16th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60.
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $29.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
