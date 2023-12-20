ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Theresa Wingrove Sells 117,445 Shares

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Theresa Wingrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,642,591.25.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22.

On Monday, October 16th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

