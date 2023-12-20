Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,204 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,877,000 after buying an additional 586,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

