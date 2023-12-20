Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.68. The company has a market cap of $398.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

