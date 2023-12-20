Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2,515.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Boeing by 36.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $265.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

