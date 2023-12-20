Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 264.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 206.2% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 41.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average of $247.52. The firm has a market cap of $817.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.