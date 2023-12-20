Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $219,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $570.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $336.15 and a 52-week high of $575.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

