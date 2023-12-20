Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $570.78 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $336.15 and a 1 year high of $575.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

