Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Up 1.2 %

BA stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $213.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

