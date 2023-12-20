Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $687,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day moving average of $444.24. The company has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

