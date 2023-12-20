Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $284,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 237,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 276,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

