Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

