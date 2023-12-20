Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.77.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $817.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

