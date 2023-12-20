Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

