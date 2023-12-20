Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 446 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,082.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,489 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

