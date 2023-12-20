Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOAN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

