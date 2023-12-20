Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Sells 16,605 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 16,605 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,726.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,263.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Dylan Allread sold 24,806 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $43,658.56.

Wag! Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ PET opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.45%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wag! Group by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 366,510 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

