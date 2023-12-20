Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

