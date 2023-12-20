Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 2.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0548 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.