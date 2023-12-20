Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 2.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BSMU stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
