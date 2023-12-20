Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 941.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1631 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

