Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.9% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $409.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

