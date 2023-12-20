Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $409.28.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.