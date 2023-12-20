Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 191.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,025,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 393.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

