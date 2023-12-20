Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPHQ stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

