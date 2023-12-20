Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Holdings Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,079 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 218,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

PHO opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

