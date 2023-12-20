Investors Buy High Volume of Chewy Call Options (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 68,928 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,560 call options.

Chewy Stock Up 9.3 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,560,000 after purchasing an additional 344,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

