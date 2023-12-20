Investors Buy Large Volume of POINT Biopharma Global Call Options (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 20,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average daily volume of 7,869 call options.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of PNT stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

