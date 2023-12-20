Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,282 shares of company stock worth $2,124,523. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

