iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IPW opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.90.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
