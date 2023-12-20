iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 440.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

