iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

