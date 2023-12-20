iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $479.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

