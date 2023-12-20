iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

