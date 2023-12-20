iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.24. The stock has a market cap of $370.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.